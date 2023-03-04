New Richmond takes 3-1 lead in first period

MADISON (WKOW) — Championship Saturday kicks off with Division 2 boys, where #1 New Richmond takes on #3 Oregon.
Period 1
Both teams got off to a choppy start, taking penalties early on.
At one point, Oregon had five players on the ice to New Richmond's three after back-to-back penalties. Ben Hahn had a two minute penalty for elbowing, Bjorn Bahneman had a two minute penalty for contact to the head.
Only minutes later it was three-on-three after two Oregon players got penalties in rapid succession. Ty Zurawik was sent to the bench for two minutes for tripping, Simon Dosher for holding.
While still not at full strength, New Richmond scored the first goal of the game. Easton Schmit sent the puck into the net. Then, a little over two minutes later they scored again, this time at the hand of Bjorn Bahneman.
With under two minutes to go before the period ended, New Richmond grew their lead to three points with a goal from Ben Hahn.
Oregon scored their first goal with just over 30 seconds left. It was a shorthanded goal by James Sherven.
Watch all of the Championship Saturday games live on WKOW or stream them online.