New Richmond wins Division 2 title 5-1 over Oregon

MADISON (WKOW) — Championship Saturday kicked off with Division 2 boys, where #1 New Richmond takes on #3 Oregon.
Period 1
Both teams got off to a choppy start, taking penalties early on.
At one point, Oregon had five players on the ice to New Richmond's three after back-to-back penalties. Ben Hahn had a two minute penalty for elbowing, Bjorn Bahneman had a two minute penalty for contact to the head.
Only minutes later it was three-on-three after two Oregon players got penalties in rapid succession. Ty Zurawik was sent to the bench for two minutes for tripping, Simon Dosher for holding.
While still not at full strength, New Richmond scored the first goal of the game. Easton Schmit sent the puck into the net. Then, a little over two minutes later they scored again, this time at the hand of Bjorn Bahneman.
With under two minutes to go before the period ended, New Richmond grew their lead to three points with a goal from Ben Hahn.
Oregon scored their first goal with just over 30 seconds left. It was a shorthanded goal by James Sherven.
Period 2
In the second period, New Richmond maintained its 3-1 lead. Neither team was able to score in the second period.
By the end of the period, New Richmond led with shots on goal, taking 23 shots in comparison to Oregon's 13.
Period 3
Oregon started the period by taking four shots on goal while on a power play, three of which came from Andrew Jicha.
Oregon's George Karasek took a two minute penalty for charging near his own team's goal, giving New Richmond a power play opportunity.
Then, a tripping penalty on New Richmond's Easton Schmit gave Oregon a power play opportunity. They had two shots on goal during the power play, the first of which was grabbed out of the air by New Richmond's goalie.
With around two and half minutes left in the game, Oregon started to pull their goalie off the ice for another skater, and New Richmond's Catcher Langeness scored with an assist from Easton Schmit. This put them up 4-1.
With just over a minute left in play, New Richmond scored another empty net goal, this time by Bjorn Bahneman— putting them up 5-1 and securing their championship win.
