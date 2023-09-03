No. 1 Wisconsin defeats No. 24 Tennessee in five set thriller

MADISON (WKOW) -- Top ranked Wisconsin jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Sunday afternoon in their first game back at the UW Field House in 2023, but No. 24 Tennessee would not go away. The Volunteers won back-to-back sets, but the Badgers prevailed in the fifth.
The Badgers won 25-16, 25-13, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13. The No. 1 Badgers are now 5-0 on the season.
The best thing you’ll see today— Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) September 3, 2023
Waunakee native Irene Keller is 94 (and a half) and attending her first ever #Badgers game#OnWisconsin | @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/qc90s7FSa7
Sarah Franklin once again led the Badgers in kills with 23, and Devyn Robinson finished behind her with 15. Carter Booth led the front line with 8 blocks with Caroline Crawford adding 6 of her own, while Devyn Robinson had 5.
The Badgers are back at home on Thursday to host Arizona at 7 p.m.