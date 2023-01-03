No. 14 Wisconsin pulls out 63-60 win over Minnesota

MADISON (WKOW)-- The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers battled the Minnesota Gophers on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin came out on top 63-60.
The Badgers led by as many as 15 points with 15:26 to play in the second half. However, the Gophers cut it to a three-point ball game and had the ball on the final possession with an opportunity to force overtime. Instead, Chucky Hepburn came away with his fifth steal of the night to hand the Badgers their sixth straight victory.
Wisconsin shot 43.6% from the field and 40% from three-point range. Steven Crowl led with 17 points. Chucky Hepburn had 16 points, four assists, and five steals. Connor Essegian also scored in double figures with 11 points. Jordan Davis led the way in rebounds with eight to go with seven points.
Minnesota finished 43.6% from the floor and 35.7% from deep. Ta'lon Cooper led Minnesota with 16 points.
Wisconsin will travel to Illinois on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. tip. The Badgers improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in conference.