No. 15 Wisconsin puts away Western Michigan with huge second half

Badger Basketball 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- From a narrow lead at half to a wide margin of victory, 15th-ranked Wisconsin capped off non-conference play with a 76-66 win over Western Michigan.

Junior Steven Crowl recorded a career-high 25 points, leading all scorers in the contest. Sophomore Chucky Hepburn tallied 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists while senior Tyler Wahl added 10 points.

The Badgers outscored the Broncos 47-39 in the second half.

No. 15 Wisconsin opens up Big Ten play with Minnesota for an 8:00 p.m. tip-off at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, January 3.

