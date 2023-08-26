 Skip to main content
No. 2 Wisconsin sweeps TCU in Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge finale

  • Updated
  • 0
Badgers Volleyball 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Second-ranked Wisconsin improved to 2-0 on the season after sweeping TCU to close out the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Minnesota.

The Badgers were cooking from the beginning thanks to Izzy Ashburn's back-to-back aces in the first set. Gulce Gucetekin also had a pair of aces while CC Crawford collected one.

Devyn Robinson (15) and Sarah Franklin (11) posted double digits in the kills columns. 

Next up: The Badgers will travel to Arkansas for an SEC battle on Wednesday and Thursday.

