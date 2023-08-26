No. 2 Wisconsin sweeps TCU in Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge finale

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Second-ranked Wisconsin improved to 2-0 on the season after sweeping TCU to close out the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Minnesota.
The Badgers were cooking from the beginning thanks to Izzy Ashburn's back-to-back aces in the first set. Gulce Gucetekin also had a pair of aces while CC Crawford collected one.
Devyn Robinson (15) and Sarah Franklin (11) posted double digits in the kills columns.
Next up: The Badgers will travel to Arkansas for an SEC battle on Wednesday and Thursday.