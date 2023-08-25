 Skip to main content
No. 2 Wisconsin takes down No. 15 Baylor 3-1 in season opener

Badgers-Volleyball

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW)-- No. 2 Wisconsin opened its season against No. 15 Baylor in Minneapolis for the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. Wisconsin defeated Baylor 3-1 (25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17). 

Sarah Franklin led the way with 13 kills. Northwestern transfer Temi Thomas-Ailara added 12 kills of her own and hit .500 for the match. Anna Smrek tallied 8 kills and 4 blocks. Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill combined for 40 assists. 

As a team, the Badgers hit .344 for the night, compared to Baylor's .117 hitting percentage. 

The Badgers open up the season 1-0. They will take on TCU on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. 

