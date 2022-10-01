 Skip to main content
No. 3 UW-Whitewater wins narrow one vs. No. 9 UW-La Crosse, 34-31

UW-Whitewater wins at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- In a back-and-forth battle, third-ranked UW-Whitewater used a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to win 34-31 on UW-La Crosse's home turf.

Quarterback Evan Lewandowski and receiver Tommy Coates connected for 105 yards on eight completions along with three touchdowns. In total, Lewandowski finished with 347 yards in the air, four touchdowns, an interceptions and completed 26 of 34 pass attempts.

UW-Whitewater will head to UW-Eau Claire on October 8 with a 1:10p.m. scheduled kickoff.

