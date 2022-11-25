No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball captures Big Ten title with 3-1 win over No. 5 Nebraska

MADISON (WKOW)-- The third-ranked Wisconsin women's volleyball team defeated fifth-ranked Nebraska on the road 3-1 on Friday night to win its fourth straight Big Ten title. The Badgers won 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Devyn Robinson led the Badgers with 16 kills and three blocks. Robinson hit .323 in the match. Sarah Franklin added 12 kills and eight digs. Anna Smrek also had 11 kills and five blocks, hitting .400 for the match.
As a team, the Badgers hit .235 for the match. The Huskers hit .200.
The Badgers will play at No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday at 6 p.m.