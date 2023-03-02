No. 5 Purdue pulls out the victory over Wisconsin 63-61

MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin fell to No. 5 Purdue 63-61 in its final home game of the season. There were 13 lead changes in this contest.
Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer added 13 points.
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit led the Badgers with 19 points. Chucky Hepburn added 13 points.
Purdue shot 50% from the floor and 21.1% from deep. Wisconsin shot 39.7% from the field and 41.7% from three with ten made three pointers.
Purdue out-rebounded Wisconsin 37-23. The Boilermakers had 30 points in the paint. The Badgers were 5-5 from the free throw line, while Purdue was 11-18.
Wisconsin falls to 16-13 overall and 8-11 in the Big Ten. The Badgers will close out its season on Sunday against Minnesota.