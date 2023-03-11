No. 6 Badgers punch Frozen Four ticket after 4-2 upset over No. 3 Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin women's hockey advanced to the program's 14th NCAA Frozen Four following their 4-2 victory over Colgate in the regional final of the 2023 NCAA Women's Hockey Championship.
Nicole Lamantia broke the game's scoring seal with a first period goal.
After Colgate responded with a score of their own, Casey O'Brien untied things with UW's second goal of the game.
Vivian Jungels and Laila Edwards also found the back of the net. Cami Kronish collected 13 saves in the contest to earn her 19th win of the year.
The Badgers will face No. 2 Minnesota on Friday, March 17 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota. The semifinal game will begin at 6 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN+.