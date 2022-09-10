No. 6 UW-Whitewater earns revenge against No. 1 Mary-Hardin Baylor

WKOW (MADISON)- No. 6 UW-Whitewater played host to No. 1 Mary-Hardin Baylor on Saturday. The Crusaders knocked the Warhawks out of the National Semifinals last season. But, this time around UW-Whitewater comes out victorious with a final score of 28-24.
UW-Whitewater marched 99 yards in 2:34 to deliver the game-winning touchdown. Evan Lewandowki found Tommy Coates in the corner of the end zone for the nine-yard score.
Lewandowski finished 28-35 for three touchdowns. Tyler Holte led with 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jaylon Edmonson rushed for 65 yards and one touchdown.
UW-Whitewater improves to 1-1 and will play next at Berry on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12 PM.