No. 6 Wisconsin Sweeps No. 16 Kentucky

LEXINGTON (WKOW)- The sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers continued their tough non-conference schedule as they travel to Lexington to face No. 16 Kentucky.
Wisconsin completed a 3-0 sweep. The Badgers won 25-23, 28-26. 25-18. As a team, Wisconsin hit .272 for the match, while Kentucky finished with a .231 hitting percentage.
Devyn Robinson led the Badgers with 13 kills and six blocks. Sarah Franklin had nine kills and Julia Orzol had eight kills. Gulce Guctekin had three aces and 11 digs. Danielle Hart was tough up front with seven blocks. Izzy Ashburn played her part with 20 assists.
Wisconsin will play Campbell on Saturday at 1 PM.