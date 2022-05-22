No. 9 UW-Whitewater baseball advances to NCAA DIII Super Regionals

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The UW-Whitewater Warhawks punched their ticket to the next round in the NCAA Division 3 Baseball Tournament after their winner-take-all victory over Aurora University, 12-8, on Sunday afternoon.
The Spartans forced the seventh game after winning 13-8 earlier in the day but the Warhawks answered in Game 2.
Burlington native Zach Campbell went a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate driving in three RBI along with a walk and scoring three runs. The Waterford junior Matt Korman also drove in four runs in the winning effort.
On the hill, Cade Berendt remained perfect on the season earning his seventh win of the season while dealing five innings. Sam Paden provided three innings of relief. Donovan Brandl finished the job getting the final three outs.
The Warhawks claimed their first regional title since switched to a four-team format. They will face UW-Stevens Point in the Super Regional round scheduled for May 27-28.
Feeling super!— UWW Baseball (@UWWBaseball) May 22, 2022
The #Warhawks advance to next weekend’s NCAA Super Regional with a 12-8 win in the Whitewater Regional final!#d3baseball | #PoweredByTradition pic.twitter.com/07MaFHxkPD
The winner of the best-of-three will advance to the NCAA Division III World Series, which is set for June 3-8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Warhawks and Pointers met four times during the regular with UW-Whitewater taking the season sweep.