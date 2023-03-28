North Texas defeats Wisconsin 56-54 in NIT semifinals to put an end to Badgers' season

LAS VEGAS (WKOW)-- North Texas erased a 14-point deficit to come back and defeat Wisconsin 56-54 in the NIT semifinals to advance to the NIT Championship.
The Badgers started this game on fire with Chucky Hepburn going 5-5 from three-point range as Wisconsin had its largest lead of the game at 38-24 with 5:31 to play in the first half. Wisconsin had a 41-29 lead at halftime.
However, the game took a turn in the second half as the Badgers did not score over the last nine minutes and eight seconds of the game. North Texas ended the game on a 10-0 run to put an end to the Badgers season.
Hepburn led the Badgers with 15 points. Connor Essegian, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl also finished in double figures.
Tylor Perry led North Texas with 16 points. Kai Huntsberry and Rubin Jones also finished in double figures.
The Badgers shot 38.2% from the floor and 32% from three-point range. The Mean Green shot 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from deep.
Wisconsin finished 4-8 from the foul line, while North Texas was 7-10.
North Texas will face the winner of UAB and Utah Valley on Thursday in the NIT Championship.
Wisconsin finishes the season with a 20-15 overall record.