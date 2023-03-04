Notre Dame leads Verona 3-1 at end of second period in championship game

MADISON (WKOW) — In the Division 1 championship game for the WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament, #1 Notre Dame faces #2 Verona.
Period 1
Notre Dame scored back-to-back goals in this fast paced, high energy period.
Sam Kappell scored the first goal, 5:45 into the period, assisted by Drew Schock and Hunter Bill. Drew Schock scored the second goal, 6:05 into the period, assisted by Sam Kappell and Hunter Bill.
With a minute left in the period, Notre Dame scored for a third time. It was again at the hands of Sam Kappell, assisted by Hunter Bill.
By the end of the period, Verona had taken six shots on goal and Notre Dame nine.
Period 2
Verona scored 5:05 into the second period. Lars Brotzman shot the puck into the net from a tough angle, with an assist from Reece Cordray, to bring the score 3-1.
The first penalty of the entire game was on Verona, on Reece Cordray for tripping.
Notre Dame's Joseph Coghlin was penalized for roughing 15:27 into the period, giving Verona a power play opportunity at the end of the second period and the beginning of the third.
Notre Dame stays in the lead 3-1 at the end of second period.