Notre Dame wins 8-2 over Verona

MADISON (WKOW) — In the Division 1 championship game for the WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament, #1 Notre Dame faced #2 Verona.
Period 1
Notre Dame scored back-to-back goals in this fast paced, high energy period.
Sam Kappell scored the first goal, 5:45 into the period, assisted by Drew Schock and Hunter Bill. Drew Schock scored the second goal, 6:05 into the period, assisted by Sam Kappell and Hunter Bill.
With a minute left in the period, Notre Dame scored for a third time. It was again at the hands of Sam Kappell, assisted by Hunter Bill.
By the end of the period, Verona had taken six shots on goal and Notre Dame nine.
Period 2
Verona scored 5:05 into the second period. Lars Brotzman shot the puck into the net from a tough angle, with an assist from Reece Cordray, to bring the score 3-1.
The first penalty of the entire game was on Verona, on Reece Cordray for tripping.
Notre Dame's Joseph Coghlin was penalized for roughing 15:27 into the period, giving Verona a power play opportunity at the end of the second period and the beginning of the third.
Notre Dame stays in the lead 3-1 at the end of second period.
Period 3
Notre Dame scored 1:22 into the period. The goal was at the hands of Bryce Dahl, assisted by Sam Kappell and Brenden Gruber.
Another score 4:42 into the period gave Notre Dame the largest lead of the entire game, 5-1. Kaed McCarron scored with an assist from Michael McIntee.
Then, Sam Kappell secured a hat trick with a goal 5:15 into the period. His third goal of the game was assisted by Michael McIntee and put Notre Dame up 6-1.
Soon after the scoring blitz, both teams got penalties. Verona's Blake Herburger was given a five minute major for checking from behind, and Notre Dame's Joseph Coghlin got two minutes for unassisted.
Immediately after Verona's Condrad Moline was sent to the penalty box for cross checking, Notre Dame scored again. This time, Mason Peapenburg capitalized during the power play, bringing the score to 7-1.
While five on three after Verona's Reece Cordray sent to the penalty box for slashing and tripping, Notre Dame again scored. This time, the goal was Michael McIntee, assisted by Drew Schock.
Notre Dame's goalie left the net with a couple seconds left, and Condrad Moline shot the puck down the ice to get one more goal for Verona.
Notre Dame took the Division 1 state title with a final score of 8-2.