One-on-one with new Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks introduced the 17th head coach in franchise history on Tuesday: Adrian Griffin.
It's Griffin's first head coaching job in the NBA after spending nine years as a player, and 15 years as an assistant coach. His playing career ended in Milwaukee, which is the same place his coaching career began a few days later.
Griffin called it a dream come true to be back in Milwaukee where his coaching career started. He also credited the many coaches that he played under and worked under for helping get him to this point.
"I've played with a lot of great players," Griffin said. "I was coached by a lot of Hall of Fame players, and then I just listed the coaches that I've been under, so everything happens for a reason. I believe in the preparation that goes into sitting in this seat. I was just so grateful that I had great mentors -- just too many to name, but I'm just extremely appreciative of the path that I've taken."
Bucks' general manager Jon Horst admitted he went into the coaching search looking for someone with head coaching experience, but he said there is no way to replicate the playing and coaching experience combined that Griffin brings to the table.
"It still hasn't sunk in, I am so numb right now, you know," Griffin said. "I've dreamed about this for so long. And I worked so hard and tried to prepare for this day."
During Griffin's hiring process he met with multiple players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. Griffin said he was in "awe" after his meeting with the two-time MVP.
"You're talking about a guy that's super passionate about bringing another championship to the city of Milwaukee," Griffin said. "He was very humble, he's very hungry, and those are the traits that we are looking for with our players."