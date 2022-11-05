Oregon and Verona boys' soccer teams come home as state champions

MIWLAUKEE (WKOW)- Two local boys' soccer teams are bringing home gold after a memorable weekend at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
In Division one, #2 Verona defeated #1 Marquette 2-1 to win the D1 State Championship. Brian Vazquez and Connor Gage scored for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Liam Updegrove had three saves. This is Verona's first state title since 2019.
Congratulations to Verona, the 2022 WIAA D1 Boys Soccer State Champions! ⚽️🏆 #wiaasoccer #statechamps pic.twitter.com/gmhQKPCAdO— WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 5, 2022
In Division two, #2 Oregon defeated #1 Whitefish Bay in a shootout to win the D2 State Championship. This game was tied at one after regulation. Anthony Elert scored the lone goal for the Panthers. The shootout went to nine rounds with Carter Uhlmann scoring the game-winning goal (8-7). Jack Kreckman made three saves in the victory and came away as the winning goalkeeper. Oregon won its second-straight state championship.
The D2 Boys Soccer gold ball is headed home to Oregon! The Panthers defeated Whitefish Bay to earn their place as 2022 WIAA State Champions! ⚽️🏆 #wiaasoccer #statechamps pic.twitter.com/J0Gdv1NxXL— WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 5, 2022