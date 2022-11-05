 Skip to main content
Oregon and Verona boys' soccer teams come home as state champions

MIWLAUKEE (WKOW)- Two local boys' soccer teams are bringing home gold after a memorable weekend at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

In Division one, #2 Verona defeated #1 Marquette 2-1 to win the D1 State Championship. Brian Vazquez and Connor Gage scored for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Liam Updegrove had three saves. This is Verona's first state title since 2019. 

In Division two, #2 Oregon defeated #1 Whitefish Bay in a shootout to win the D2 State Championship. This game was tied at one after regulation. Anthony Elert scored the lone goal for the Panthers. The shootout went to nine rounds with Carter Uhlmann scoring the game-winning goal (8-7). Jack Kreckman made three saves in the victory and came away as the winning goalkeeper. Oregon won its second-straight state championship. 

