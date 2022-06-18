 Skip to main content
Oregon caps off undefeated season with Division 2 state title

  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a tight showdown, Oregon (23-0-1) edged out Whitefish Bay, 1-0, to win the WIAA Division 2 State Championship in girls' soccer.

The Panthers broke the scoreless seal in the second half thanks to a Katelyn Studebaker goal just before the 63rd minute of play. 

Oregon's defense stood tall allowing just four shots on goal helping senior goalkeeper Peyton Lang record a shutout.

The WIAA Girls' Soccer State Tournament was held at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Oregon qualified for the 2021 Division 2 State Tournament but fell to Notre Dame in the semi-finals.

