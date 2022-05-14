Oregon girls' soccer dominant on both ends of the pitch

OREGON (WKOW) -- Top-ranked Oregon is a team that scores at will and stands tall on defense. However, if you ask any of the Panthers which side is more dominant, that discussion ends in a friendly draw.
"Our offense has been pretty strong in the program, but I think knowing that we can also prevent goals is pretty intimidating," Zoey Pagels, a UW-Green Bay soccer commit, said.
After 14 games played, the Panthers found twine 77 times and still have four games to go. On top of their high-powered offense, they're also led by senior goalkeeper Payton Lang, another UW-Green Bay commit.
Right from the beginning, every player knew they clicked extremely well.
"We play for each other," said Lang, who's only allowed three goals so far this season. "Just like everyone playing as a whole is pretty special and this year, it's shown."
"Any position is equally as important on this field, and I think that's important to remember as a team that everyone has a role, and everyone is a key to winning," Senior Captain Lily Frank said.
The Panthers fell just a win shy of playing for the 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Championship and they're hoping to make a return to state this spring but this time, with a state title.