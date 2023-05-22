Oregon soccer team chasing another title, and a piece of history

Oregon, Wis (WKOW) -- Oregon girls' soccer is the best it has ever been with four straight state championship appearances, and the opportunity to win back-to-back titles this season.
Being part of a program that's had that much success means there's a lot of pressure, but as the Panthers' players say, 'pressure is a privilege.'
"I think a lot of it is just the legacy that we have, and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to live up to what we've done in the past, so I think knowing that we had such a good season last year, we want to be able to re-create that, and I feel like that really helps us set the tone again," Panthers' senior Aubree Caya said.
The Oregon legacy is alive and well as they're chasing a title and a place in the record books. The Panthers are sitting three wins away from from moving into second for most consecutive wins in state history.
They currently have 41 consecutive wins.
"We think that it's important to win, but we also know if we lose, especially right now, it's not the biggest thing and the most important thing is moving on and getting to state again," Panthers' junior captain Delaney Hoelker said.
"I just want to leave here helping the team and leaving that legacy with these girls, so when I'm graduated and when I'm going they can take over and carry our legacy on," senior captain Elise Boyd said.
However, the Panthers are not thinking about their legacy too much right now, they're only looking ahead to another golden ball.
"Last year our goals were to be undefeated in conference, and that's what we hope to continue to do this year," senior captain Ashley Wolfe said. "Then one of our other goals is to make it to state or that sectional final to win that, so we're continuing to push for that."
The Panthers play Sauk Prairie for the Badger conference championship on Tuesday.