Packers announce practice times for start of training camp

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have announced the start times for the first three open practices of training camp.
The team is set to start training camp on July 27. That practice will start at 10:45 a.m. Green Bay will also practice at 10:45 a.m. on July 28 and July 30. All three of those workouts are open to the public. The start times for the rest of the open practices will be announced at a later date.
Family Night is set for August 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Packers' lone home preseason game will be August 19 at 7 p.m. against New Orleans.