Packers CB Jaire Alexander named to Pro Bowl

(WKOW) -- For the second time in his career, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander earned Pro Bowl honors. Alexander made his first appearance in 2020.
The Packers also had six alternates named: guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, right safety Keisean Nixon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and linebacker Preston Smith.
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Sunday, February 5 and will feature a new format consisting of skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game.