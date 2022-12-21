 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will
continue through the night. Winds will be on the lighter side
overnight, but will quickly ramp up on Thursday behind a cold
front, with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH Thursday night and Friday.
Wind chills will plummet on Thursday, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for late Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Packers CB Jaire Alexander named to Pro Bowl

  • 0
Jaire Alexander Packer Football 2020

(WKOW) -- For the second time in his career, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander earned Pro Bowl honors. Alexander made his first appearance in 2020.

The Packers also had six alternates named: guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, right safety Keisean Nixon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and linebacker Preston Smith.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Sunday, February 5 and will feature a new format consisting of skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game.

Tags

