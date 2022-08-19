Packers defeat Saints 20-10 in lone preseason home game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers hosted the Saints in their first and only preseason home game of the season. Green Bay came away with a 20-10 victory.
Jordan Love finished 12-24 for 113 yards and one touchdown to Romeo Doubs. However, the numbers don't tell the whole story as Coach Matt LaFleur was impressed with his performance.
"I think he is playing exceptionally well," LaFleur told the Packers television network at halftime. "A lot of those throws, he’s had pressure in his face. To see him stand in there throwing on rhythm, on time with pressure in his face, when it’s not there, scramble around and make some unbelievable throws – we had too many drops. I think he’s playing outstanding."
The Packers rushed for 178 yards including a 51-yard touchdown from quarterback Danny Etling.
The Packers will wrap up the preseason Thursday night with a trip to Kansas City to play the Chiefs.