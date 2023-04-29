Packers make four selections in final round of 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY (WKOW) -- Entering the final round with four selections, the Green Bay Packers selected the following players: defensive back Carrington Valentine (232nd overall), running back Lew Nichols III (235th overall), cornerback Anthony Johnson (242nd overall), and wide receiver Grant DuBose (256th overall).
Valentine spent three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats and played in 35 games. Of the 11 passes he defended in 2022, he broke up 10 of those attempts and collected an interception.
Nichols III rushed for 3,061 career yards in 32 games with the Central Michigan Chippewas. He also caught 71 passes for 575 yards while collecting a total of 29 touchdowns.
In his 12 starts with the Cyclones in 2022, Johnson had 60 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups leading to his second-team all-conference honors.
DuBose played two seasons at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and earned all-conference honors both years. The 6-3 pass catcher was a 2023 Senior Bowl participant and a 2023 NFL Draft Combine invitee.