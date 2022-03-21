Packers officially re-sign CB Rasul Douglas

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- 2021 defensive standout Rasul Douglas will be returning to the Green Bay Packers. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Monday.
"In a short period of time, Rasul made a huge impact on the Packers with his professionalism and on-field performance," said Gutekust. "We are excited that he is returning to Green Bay and look forward to his contributions to the team both on the field and in the locker room."
The Packers signed Douglas off of the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in early October 2021. In his 12 games with Green Bay, he made nine starts while collecting career-highs in passes defended (13) and interceptions (9), two of which were returned for touchdowns.
Douglas was also named an alternate for the Pro Bowl this past season.
NFL.com insider Ian Rapaport reported Douglas' contract will be three-year deal. The Packers have not issued any specific details on the cornerback's re-signing.