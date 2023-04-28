Packers pick tight end Luke Musgrave with 42nd selection in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers selected tight end Luke Musgrave Oregon State with the 42nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. The selection was the first of two that the Packers will make in the second round.
Musgrave missed 11 games in the 2022 season due to a knee injury.
In four seasons with the Beavers Musgrave had 47 receptions for 633 yards with two touchdowns.
Musgrave's uncle, Bill, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, and spent time playing in the NFL from 1991-1998.
The No. 42 pick was compensation for the Packers as part of the trade to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.