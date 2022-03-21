Packers re-sign Tonyan

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers are bringing back tight end Robert Tonyan. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced a new deal with the injured free agent tight end.
“We are excited to come to an agreement that brings Robert back to Green Bay,” said Gutekunst in a statement. “Through his approach and dedication he developed into an important part of our offense and we are confident he will come back stronger from his injury because of the person he is and how hard he works.”
Tonyan had a breakout season in 2020. He played in all 16 games and was second on the team with 52 receptions for 586 yards. He also caught 11 touchdowns, which tied the franchise record for TD catches by a tight end.
However, Tonyan's 2021 season was cut short when he injured his knee after just eight games.
The Packers originally signed Tonyan to the practice squad on Dec. 5, 2017 after he had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions.