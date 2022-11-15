Packers release Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Fumbling issues didn't just cost Amari Rodgers his role as punt returner for the Packers. It cost him his job. The team released Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill.
Rodgers was drafted by Green Bay in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 26 regular-season games and one postseason contest. Rodgers fumbled four punt returns this season, including one this past Sunday against Dallas.
Hill was taken by the Packers in the seventh round of the same draft. He saw action in 10 games in two seasons.