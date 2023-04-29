Packers select defensive lineman Colby Wooden with 116th overall pick

KANSAS CITY (WKOW) -- Kicking off their first of nine picks on the final day, the Green Bay Packers keep adding to their defense with Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden.
Wooden brings solid edge rushing numbers following his 2022 campaign with the Tigers. He started all 12 games last season, recording 45 stops, which included 11.5 tackled for losses and six sacks.
Wooden was selected in the fourth round with the 116th overall pick. The Packers also own two fifth-round picks, two sixth-round picks, and four seventh-round picks.