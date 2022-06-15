Packers set date for Family Night

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have set the date for this year's Family Night. The event will take place Friday, August 5th at Lambeau Field.
A capacity crowd will be invited to this year's event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The team is slated to take the field at 7 p.m. Practice begins at 7:30 p.m.
Fans will have the chance to watch a full practice with a fireworks show planned for the end of the night.
Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. They are $10. The team is limiting purchases to 10 tickets per transaction. Parking is $5.
Fans will also be able to watch the event on the Packers TV Network, which includes WKOW-TV.