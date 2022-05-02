Packers sign 14 rookie free agents, including former Badger

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have announced the signing of 14 rookie free agents, including former Badgers receiver Danny Davis.
Davis led Wisconsin with 478 receiving yards this past season. He tallied 32 catches, including two touchdowns.
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS:
No
Name
Pos
Ht
Wt
College
HS Hometown
34
B.J. Baylor
RB
5-10
202
Oregon State
Wharton, Texas
42
Caliph Brice
LB
6-2
233
Florida Atlantic
Rock Hill, S.C.
41
Ellis Brooks
LB
6-1
226
Penn State
Richmond, Va.
98
Akial Byers
DL
6-3
308
Missouri
Fayetteville, Ark.
20
Danny Davis
WR
6-1
188
Wisconsin
Springfield, Ohio
39
Tyler Goodson
RB
5-9
197
Iowa
Suwanee, Ga.
68
Jahmir Johnson
T
6-5
290
Texas A&M
Philadelphia, Pa.
72
Caleb Jones
T
6-9
370
Indiana
Indianapolis, Ind.
47
Chauncey Manac
LB
6-3
246
Louisiana
Homerville, Ga.
77
George Moore
G
6-6
312
Oregon
Antioch, Calif.
79
Hauati Pututau
DL
6-3
306
Utah
Murray, Utah
64
Cole Schneider
C
6-3
309
Central Florida
Fort Myers, Fla.
45
Tre Sterling
S
6-0
205
Oklahoma State
Sunnyvale, Texas
34
Raleigh Texada
CB
5-10
191
Baylor
Frisco, Texas