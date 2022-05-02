 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packers sign 14 rookie free agents, including former Badger

Danny-Davis-Badger-Football-2018

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have announced the signing of 14 rookie free agents, including former Badgers receiver Danny Davis.

Davis led Wisconsin with 478 receiving yards this past season. He tallied 32 catches, including two touchdowns.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS:

 

No

Name

Pos

Ht

Wt

College

HS Hometown

 

34

B.J. Baylor

RB

5-10

202

Oregon State

Wharton, Texas

 

42

Caliph Brice

LB

6-2

233

Florida Atlantic

Rock Hill, S.C.

 

41

Ellis Brooks

LB

6-1

226

Penn State

Richmond, Va.

 

98

Akial Byers

DL

6-3

308

Missouri

Fayetteville, Ark.

 

20

Danny Davis

WR

6-1

188

Wisconsin

Springfield, Ohio

 

39

Tyler Goodson

RB

5-9

197

Iowa

Suwanee, Ga.

 

68

Jahmir Johnson

T

6-5

290

Texas A&M

Philadelphia, Pa.

 

72

Caleb Jones

T

6-9

370

Indiana

Indianapolis, Ind.

 

47

Chauncey Manac

LB

6-3

246

Louisiana

Homerville, Ga.

 

77

George Moore

G

6-6

312

Oregon

Antioch, Calif.

 

79

Hauati Pututau

DL

6-3

306

Utah

Murray, Utah

 

64

Cole Schneider

C

6-3

309

Central Florida

Fort Myers, Fla.

 

45

Tre Sterling

S

6-0

205

Oklahoma State

Sunnyvale, Texas

 

34

Raleigh Texada

CB

5-10

191

Baylor

Frisco, Texas

Tags

Recommended for you