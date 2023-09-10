Packers take down Bears 38-20 as the Jordan Love era begins

CHICAGO (WKOW)-- The Packers extended their winning streak over the Bears to nine as Green Bay takes down Chicago 38-20 to open the season. Jordan Love made his first Week 1 start and finished 15/27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bears had no answer for running back Aaron Jones. Jones had 127 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He left the game following his 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
Christian Watson was ruled out prior to the game with a hamstring injury, and Romeo Doubs stepped up in his absence. Doubs finished with four catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns.
Quay Walker also scored a touchdown off of a 37-yard interception return.
The Packers finished with 329 total yards of offense, going 9-16 on third down and 3-3 in the Red Zone. Green Bay finished +2 in the turnover margin.
As for Bears, Justin Fields finished 24/37 for 216 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Packers sacked Fields four times for a loss of 27 yards. Roschon Johnson and Darnell Mooney recorded touchdowns for Chicago.
The Bears finished with 311 total yards of offense, going 3-13 on third down. Chicago also recorded two turnovers.
The Packers open up the season 1-0. Green Bay travels to Atlanta to face the Falcons for Week 2. The Falcons came away with a 24-10 win over the Panthers in Week 1.