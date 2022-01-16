 Skip to main content
Packers to host 49ers in NFC Divisional round

GREEN BAY (WKOW)-- The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17 and will meet the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional round. The Packers and 49ers game will take place next Saturday at Lambeau Field with a 7:15 pm CT kickoff time.

The winner will earn a spot in the NFC Championship game. The other NFC Divisional game features the Buccaneers and the winner of Rams vs. Cardinals on Monday night. 

The Packers vs. 49ers is a re-match of the 2019 NFC Championship game. Aaron Rodgers is 0-3 against the 49ers in the postseason. The all-time series between the two teams is even at 4-4. 

The Packers defeated the 49ers on the road in week three of the season 30-28. Aaron Rodgers was 23-33 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers forced two turnovers in the win. 

Saturday's Packers playoff game will be broadcasted on FOX.

