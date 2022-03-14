Packers to re-sign All-Pro LB De'Vondre Campbell to multi-year deal, per reports

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers' offseason moves continue as multiple sources reported De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year deal, worth $50 million. NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport and Bill Huber of PackerCentral.com, a Sports Illustrated channel, reported the news on Monday afternoon.
The #Packers are expected to re-sign LB De’Vondre Campbell, source said. Keeping one of their best defenders.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022
Will be updating this but huge news for the #Packers.https://t.co/OHvsJ8oTzd— Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 14, 2022
Additionally, Campbell also tweeted the following:
A’mari, A’vaya and Kash y’all straight for life. Thank you @packers for believing in me let’s run it back we have unfinished business https://t.co/sUMnICWwpX— De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 15, 2022
In his 2021 campaign, the All-Pro linebacker collected 145 tackles, six tackles for losses, six QB hits, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
The Packers have not made an official announcement. However, Huber reports Green Bay is expected to announce the deal at the start of the league year this upcoming Wednesday.