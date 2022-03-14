 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packers to re-sign All-Pro LB De'Vondre Campbell to multi-year deal, per reports

Packers logo

MGN

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers' offseason moves continue as multiple sources reported De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year deal, worth $50 million. NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport and Bill Huber of PackerCentral.com, a Sports Illustrated channel, reported the news on Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Campbell also tweeted the following:

In his 2021 campaign, the All-Pro linebacker collected 145 tackles, six tackles for losses, six QB hits, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The Packers have not made an official announcement. However, Huber reports Green Bay is expected to announce the deal at the start of the league year this upcoming Wednesday.