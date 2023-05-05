Pewaukee High School retires T.J and Derek Watt's jerseys

PEWAUKEE (WKOW)-- Former Badgers and Pewaukee High School alumni T.J. and Derek Watt had their high school jerseys retired on Friday night.
T.J.'s No. 16 jersey and Derek's No. 20 uniform were officially retired on the Pewaukee football field in front of a public ceremony.
T.J. has been a Pittsburgh Steeler for six seasons. Derek Watt started his NFL career with the Chargers, but has shared the field with his brother as a member of the Steelers for the last three seasons. They will join their older brother, J.J. Watt, who had his number retired years ago.
"Of course we all had dreams of one day being professional athletes, but it all started with the first real goal to be on the varsity football team at Pewaukee, and if you would've told that younger version of me back then that I'd have my jersey retired, I would've thought that was the coolest thing in the world," Steelers Fullback Derek Watt said. "I still do standing here tonight."
"To be here right now is so surreal," Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt said. "To be up here with Chris McIntosh, a Pewaukee legend, Derek Watt my brother, JJ as well. It's beyond anything we could've ever imagined and I'm just so thankful to be here."
Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh also had his No. 75 jersey retired at Pewaukee High School. McIntosh was on hand for the ceremony on Friday night.