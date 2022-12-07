 Skip to main content
Phil Longo will reportedly be Wisconsin's next offensive coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
Phil Longo

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin reportedly hired Phil Longo to be the Badgers' offensive coordinator under Luke Fickell. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic first reported the news, and it was confirmed by The Wisconsin State Journal. 

Longo comes from North Carolina where he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past four seasons. Previously, he was the Ole Miss offensive coordinator for two seasons. 

Longo helped develop quarterback Drake Maye into the ACC player of the year and one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. Maye leads the ACC with 4,115 passing yards and 35 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 653 yards. He has a completion percentage of 67.2%. His passing yards rank third in the nation. 

North Carolina has ranked top-15 in total offense in each of the past four seasons. In 2020, North Carolina finished the season ranked fifth in yards per game with 537. 

Feldman also reported that UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. will also join the Wisconsin coaching staff in that same role. 

Luke Fickell still has plenty of other staff positions to fill, including defensive coordinator after Jim Leonhard announced his departure following the 2022 season. 