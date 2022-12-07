Phil Longo will reportedly be Wisconsin's next offensive coordinator

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin reportedly hired Phil Longo to be the Badgers' offensive coordinator under Luke Fickell. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic first reported the news, and it was confirmed by The Wisconsin State Journal.
SOURCE: Phil Longo is leaving UNC to go to Wisconsin to become the Badgers OC. He had a prolific offense in Chapel Hill and helped develop Drake Maye into a star this year. He's had a strong relationship with Luke Fickell for awhile and he interviewed for the Cincy OC before.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2022
Longo comes from North Carolina where he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past four seasons. Previously, he was the Ole Miss offensive coordinator for two seasons.
Longo helped develop quarterback Drake Maye into the ACC player of the year and one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. Maye leads the ACC with 4,115 passing yards and 35 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 653 yards. He has a completion percentage of 67.2%. His passing yards rank third in the nation.
North Carolina has ranked top-15 in total offense in each of the past four seasons. In 2020, North Carolina finished the season ranked fifth in yards per game with 537.
Feldman also reported that UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. will also join the Wisconsin coaching staff in that same role.
SOURCE: UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. also is expected to join the Wisconsin staff as the Badgers new O-line coach. He and new OC Phil Longo coached together at Ole Miss and at UNC: https://t.co/7rR0mYYfDL https://t.co/oHAmylR2gA— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2022
Luke Fickell still has plenty of other staff positions to fill, including defensive coordinator after Jim Leonhard announced his departure following the 2022 season.