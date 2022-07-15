Pitching prospect Christian Oppor gears up for 2022 MLB Draft

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- GRB Academy owner and former major leaguer Greg Reinhard used one word to describe Christian Oppor: electric.
"Everything he does is off the charts," Reinhard said.
With the 2022 MLB Draft starting this Sunday, the local prospect is gaining national attention. Oppor has spoken with the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, and the Chicago White Sox.
Just a couple years, a few COVID-19 related curveballs made his big league dreams only feel like a dream.
"With my sophomore year getting cancelled and then having to go into high school with no season, I wasn't really the best pitcher [I could be]," Oppor said. "Right after that was the 20-21 season and just everything started to take off."
Reinhard, who's also coached the lefty with the GRB Rays, noticed Christian's improvement as well.
"He took a jump in velocity and he's also a super athletic kid so when you mix those together and being left-handed, I think you started to see the pieces come together."
Oppor isn't letting the draft day anticipation build up. Instead, he's focused on living in the moment.
The Columbus High School graduate is currently committed to play at Gulf Coast State in Panama City, Florida.