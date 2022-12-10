Pittsburgh defeats Wisconsin 3-2 in regional final, Badgers' season comes to an end

MADISON (WKOW)-- No. 2 Pittsburgh defeated No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13) on Saturday night.
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson led the Badgers with 21 kills, hitting .439 for the match. Sarah Franklin finished with 15 kills and 11 digs. Anna Smrek tallied 13 kills and four blocks. Danielle Hart played her final game as a Badger and finished with 10 kills and six blocks. Julia Orzol also had 10 kills and 12 digs in the loss.
Mj Hammill had 23 assists and 18 digs. Gulce Guctekin had 14 assists and 24 digs.
The Badgers hit .266 for the match. The Panthers hit .217. Wisconsin also outscored the Panthers on blocks 12-7. Pittsburgh had eight aces.
For Pittsburgh, Courtney Buzzerio led the Panthers with 18 kills. Chiamaka Nwokolo finished with 12 kills. Valeria Vazquez Gomez had 11 kills and 22 digs.
The Badgers made it to the elite eight for the fifth straight season and finished the year 28-4. They were one win away from finishing off a perfect season at home for the first time in program history.