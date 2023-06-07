'Players feel like they were sold out': ESPN's Michele Steele breaks down ethical concerns behind pro golf merger

(WKOW) -- Many PGA Tour members are still left shaken after Tuesday's shocking news that the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour would merge into one.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told CNBC the move's mission is to "unify the game of golf, and to do so under one umbrella."
However, PGA Tour golfers expressed their discontent, primarily due to the fact many were not aware of the news until they came across it on social media.
"Whenever you're going to make a big announcement that impacts the daily lives of people. You need to give them a heads up."— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) June 8, 2023
ESPN reporter Michele Steele said Monahan's decision also contradicts what he said last year pertaining to LIV Golf.
"They were being warned by their own commissioner. 'Don't join LIV golf. Stay loyal to us because you'll never have to quote apologize for being a part of this tour," she said. "So they stay loyal [and] in some cases, they turn down nine-figure deals."
Steele commented on Monahan's use of the September 11 attacks as a tactic to keep golfers from going to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
"Jay Monahan was someone who invoked the memory of these 9/11 families who lost loved ones on one of the most tragic days in the history of the United States to say 'the PGA Tour is not going to sell out," she said. "One year later, we're seeing Jay Monahan is taking the money from the very people that he warned his players and tour members not to ally themselves with."
Steele noted players are "heated," with some adding they "cannot trust Monahan or the institution of the PGA ever again" following the handling of this move.
While he has yet to release a statement or publicly speak since the recent merger news, Steve Stricker is on record for denouncing LIV Golf and its intentions as an organization. Stricker is scheduled to speak on Thursday following his Pro-Am pairing at University Ridge Golf Course.