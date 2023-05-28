 Skip to main content
Potosi's Emily Bierman shatters WBCA fundraising record in hopes of helping her cousin

  • Updated
  • 0
Potosi High School's Emily Bierman has shattered the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association record for fundraising by more than $9,000, and her motivation is a cause close to home.

Potosi, Wis (WKOW) -- Each year, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's biggest event is a summer all-star game featuring high school athletes from across the state.

However, it's much more than a game. To participate, players must raise at least $500 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC).

Potosi's Emily Bierman has shattered that ceiling by raising more than $26,000. Her motivation is to help her cousin Sydney Fecht, who found out she has brain cancer just a few weeks after Bierman was invited to the all-star game.

"I need to raise money, beat the record, and do it all for Syd," Bierman, a recent Potosi High School graduate, said.

Bierman beat the WBCA's previous fundraising record by more than $9,000 with about a month remaining until the game.

"It's not going towards Syd, and I don't know that Syd would ever ask anybody to give her money, but it's going to help cure her disease and help her become back to what she is," Bierman said. "Getting rid of it, not having to worry about having cancer, just being herself again."

The two are cousins by blood, but best friends at heart.

"She's actually my little sister. I love her to death, and she's actually my built in best friend."

Fecht says Bierman has been by her side every step of the way. The support they've both received from their small community has been endless.

"It's amazing honestly," Bierman said. "You never know how many people are on your side until something bad happens like this."

Emily is using the game she loves to help the person she loves in the fight to find a cure. However, she hopes it doesn't end with her.

"I hope that somebody who's picked to play in the game breaks my record and does the same thing that I did, breaks it by a lot," Bierman said. "Because that is only going to help every cancer patient that is in this world."

To donate to Bierman's cause click here.

