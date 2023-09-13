Record-breaking night: No. 1 Wisconsin remains undefeated after electric 3-1 win over Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers squared off with the Marquette Golden Eagles at a packed Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, winning the match, 3-1 (28-26, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18).
The first set saw seven lead changes and 16 ties but eventually, it was the Badgers who prevailed in the wire-to-wire opener.
Coming back from a second set loss, Wisconsin went on to win a close 26-24 decision and followed it up with a commanding 25-18 win to clinch the match.
Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek recorded team highs in kills with 15. Carter Booth provided six blocks while Caroline Crawford and Devyn Robinson contributed five each.
Franklin also reached the 1,000 career point-milestone. Izzy Ashburn, who had two aces in the match, broke the program's all-time ace record.
The non-conference battle was held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 17,037 fans were in attendance, making it the largest crowd at an NCAA indoor volleyball match in history.
No. 1 Wisconsin (8-0) will travel to No. 3 Florida (8-0) on Sunday. The matchup will be shown on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT.