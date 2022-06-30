Report: Bobby Portis returning to Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The NBA free agency period has begun and the first domino to fall for the Bucks is signing Forward Bobby Portis to an extended contract.
Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49 million dollar contract.
Portis is coming off a season where he averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.