Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered sprained ligament in right wrist

Giannis MGN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says the expectation is that Antetokounmpo will be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides.

The Bucks star had his wrist examined in New York on Monday. He injured it against the Chicago Bulls in the game just before the All-Star break. Antetokounmpo played about 20 seconds in the All-Star Game before checking out for the rest of the game.