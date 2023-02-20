Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered sprained ligament in right wrist

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds could gust as high as 40 MPH. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&