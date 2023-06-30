 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Khris Middleton re-signs with Bucks on 3-year deal

  • Updated
  • 0
Khris-Middleton-Bucks-Basketball-2018

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- Milwaukee Bucks three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a three-year, $102 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 33 games for the Bucks last season. He missed the first 20 games due to a left wrist injury and 18 games with a sore right knee.

Middleton declined a $40 million player option earlier this offseason. Middleton has been with the Bucks for ten seasons and his time in Milwaukee is not over yet. 

Tags

Recommended for you