REPORT: Packers extend offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins

  Updated
Elgton Jenkins
Image courtesy of All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are offering offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins a "massive" four-year extension. 

On Twitter, Rapoport reports the extension has a base value of $68 million and a max value of $74 million. 

The deal would make Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL. 

Jenkins is currently in the final year of his deal with the team and a year out of an ACL tear. Rapoport calls the deal an "amazing turn of events." 

