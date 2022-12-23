REPORT: Packers extend offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are offering offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins a "massive" four-year extension.
On Twitter, Rapoport reports the extension has a base value of $68 million and a max value of $74 million.
Elgton Jenkins was in the final year of his deal and was likely headed to the franchise tag. Now, just a year removed from a torn ACL, he gets a 4-year, $68M deal with a $24M signing bonus. Amazing turn of events. https://t.co/aPoxQuLMGE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022
The deal would make Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.
Jenkins is currently in the final year of his deal with the team and a year out of an ACL tear. Rapoport calls the deal an "amazing turn of events."