Report: Packers to promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022
Stenavich is the Packers offensive line/run game coordinator. He originally joined the Packers coaching staff in January of 2019 as the offensive line coach.
Stenavich will replace Nathanial Hackett who was recently hired by the Denver Broncos as their head coach.
The Packers will have plenty of holes to fill on their offensive staff. Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Packers Quarterback Coach Luke Getsy is expected to take the Bears offensive coordinator position.
Packers’ QB coach Luke Getsy is expected to leave Green Bay for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per league sources. Packers now will be losing Nathaniel Hackett and Getsy, leaving holes in their offensive coaching staff.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022