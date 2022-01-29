 Skip to main content
Report: Packers to promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

  • Updated
Packers offensive coordinator

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Stenavich is the Packers offensive line/run game coordinator. He originally joined the Packers coaching staff in January of 2019 as the offensive line coach.  

Stenavich will replace Nathanial Hackett who was recently hired by the Denver Broncos as their head coach. 

The Packers will have plenty of holes to fill on their offensive staff. Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Packers Quarterback Coach Luke Getsy is expected to take the Bears offensive coordinator position. 

