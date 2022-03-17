 Skip to main content
Report: Packers Trading Davante Adams to Raiders

  • Updated
Davante-Adams-Packer-Football-2019

GREEN BAY (WKOW)-- Multiple sources are reporting that the Packers are trading All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first round pick, and potentially more. Adams is reportedly signing a five-year contract with the Raiders. 

Adams has been with the Packers for eight seasons compiling 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns. 

During the 2021 season, Adams set a franchise record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553). 

Adams received the franchise tag from the Packers earlier this month.

Aaron Rodgers has just recently signed a five-year deal with the Packers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers was aware of the situation with Adams. 

