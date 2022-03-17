Report: Packers Trading Davante Adams to Raiders

GREEN BAY (WKOW)-- Multiple sources are reporting that the Packers are trading All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first round pick, and potentially more. Adams is reportedly signing a five-year contract with the Raiders.
Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022
🏈Raiders get Davante Adams.🏈Packers get two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
Adams has been with the Packers for eight seasons compiling 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.
During the 2021 season, Adams set a franchise record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553).
Adams received the franchise tag from the Packers earlier this month.
Aaron Rodgers has just recently signed a five-year deal with the Packers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers was aware of the situation with Adams.
While Aaron Rodgers was negotating his contract, he knew Davante Adams would never play for the #Packers again. The situation was too far gone. Something had to give. And when Adams informed GB he wasn’t playing on the tag, talks got fired up. Now, Adams will be on the #Raiders. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022