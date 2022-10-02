Report: Paul Chryst out as head coach, Leonhard steps in as interim head coach

MADISON (WKOW)-- ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting that Paul Chryst has been fired as the head coach at Wisconsin. Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard is now the team's interim coach.
SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022
This comes after the Badgers lost back to back games against Ohio State and Illinois. The Badgers have a 2-3 record this season. Chryst was in his 8th season at Wisconsin and finished with a 67-26 overall record. Chryst is the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. He led the Badgers to a 43-18 conference record and a 6-1 mark in bowl games. He is in his 17th season overall season on the Badgers' coaching staff.
In a press release, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said “After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership.
McIntosh goes on to call Chryst a man of integrity who loves his players and says he has great respect and admiration for the legacy Chryst has left at UW Madison.
New interim head coach, former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he appreciates McIntosh putting his faith in him to lead the team.
“My focus right now is on our players and moving forward with preparing them for our game on Saturday at Northwestern," Leonhard said.
Leonhard says he owes a lot to Chryst and so does everyone in the UW program.
"He gave me my first coaching job, and for that I am forever grateful," Leonhard said. "As a Badger, I thank him for his impact on our football program and our players over many years.”
Leonhard is in his seventh season on Wisconsin’s coaching staff. This is his sixth year as defensive coordinator.